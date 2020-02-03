Andy Reid Seeks To Devour Biggest Cheeseburger After Leading Chiefs To Super Bowl Victory

Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl title on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs pulled off an impressive offensive display in the final quarter to come from behind and beat San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid orchestrated one of the finest seasons in Chiefs history and revealed that he plans to celebrate the big win with a massive cheeseburger.

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

Chiefs vs 49ers highlights: Andy Reid outlines plans

Despite being one of the most influential coaches in NFL history, a Super Bowl title was something that eluded Andy Reid during his 21-year long coaching career. However, the wait is finally over with his side winning the Super Bowl LIV. Speaking to the NFL Network after the game, Andy Reid admitted that the only thing he craves after the win is 'the biggest cheeseburger he can find'.

It’s cheeseburger time for Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/IOblwkIDxU — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

Watch: Andy Reid postgame interview

During the press conference, Reid further added that he is planning to have a 'double cheeseburger with extra cheese' and enjoy with his family and players. Speaking of the Super Bowl win, Andy Reid admitted that his heartbeat was racing when the clock hit zero. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has solidified his status as one of the best coaches in the NFL and has insisted that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Kansas City Chiefs won the contest on the back of a stellar offensive display in the final quarter of the game. They went 21-0, scoring three touchdowns in the space of five minutes to blow 49ers out of the park. Patrick Mahomes finished the game with 26 of 41 completed passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Fellow teammate Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams combined for further three touchdowns.

In his 21st season as an NFL head coach, Andy Reid has won his 1st Super Bowl. Reid’s 222 wins in the regular season and playoffs, are the 6th-most all-time.



He had been the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship. pic.twitter.com/lyIiLYYGkW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2020

Chiefs vs 49ers highlights

