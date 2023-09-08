Angels’ Luis Rengifo Injures Left Biceps With A Swing In The On-deck Circle

Luis Rengifo strained his left biceps while taking a swing in the on-deck circle Thursday night, forcing him to leave the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Cleveland.

The Angels’ trainers left the dugout to check on Rengifo after he took a practice swing while Brandon Drury batted in the first inning. Rengifo was slumped over in apparent pain, and he eventually walked off the field to the clubhouse.

Randal Grichuk singled after pinch-hitting for Rengifo, who was playing right field and batting third.

Rengifo, who is riding a 14-game hitting streak, has been the struggling Angels’ best hitter in recent weeks. He batted .443 with five homers and 14 RBIs over the previous 16 games.

Rengifo’s injury occurred about 15 minutes after the Angels were forced to scratch center fielder Mickey Moniak several minutes before first pitch. Moniak developed back tightness.

The Angels already are playing without former AL MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, $245 million third baseman Anthony Rendon, rookie shortstop Zach Neto, outfielder Taylor Ward and several additional veterans due to significant injuries.