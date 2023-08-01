Angels Slug 3 Solo Home Runs And Beat The MLB-leading Braves 4-1

Luis Rengifo, Randal Grichuk and Chad Wallach hit solo homers off Charlie Morton, Chase Silseth won his second straight start and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off the major league-leading Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 victory on Monday night.

Matt Olson’s NL-best 36th homer and major league-leading 89th RBI made it 2-1 in the fifth, helping the Braves join the 2019 Minnesota Twins as the only teams with 200 long balls before August. Atlanta began the game with 31 more homers than the Los Angeles Dodgers, the No. 2 team.

Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 3 and was robbed of a three-run homer by center fielder Michael Harris II in the ninth.

Silseth (3-1) started in place of Griffin Channing, who was scratched with what Channing described as “general soreness. Making his third major league start, Silseth gave up three hits and one run in five innings as the Angels won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Morton (10-9) lost his third straight start, allowing six hits and three runs in six innings