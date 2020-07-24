Angels Vs Athletics Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, MLB Opening Day Live

Los Angeles Angels will take on arch-rivals Oakland Athletics on MLB Opening Day on Friday, July 24. With the season reduced to 60 games from the usual 162-game season, the MLB 2020 schedule will see a franchise play 10 games against each of their divisional opponents in three series, with an odd number of home games against each opponent. Here's a look at how to catch the Angels vs Athletics live stream, Angels vs Athletics prediction, and the overall Angels vs Athletics H2H record.

Angels vs Athletics live stream: Angels vs Athletics prediction and preview

Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Oakland Coliseum on MLB Opening Day on Friday. The clash could see Anthony Rendon make his debut for the Angels, having signed a seven-year $245 million deal in the offseason. Oakland bring a hopeful starting rotation anchored by Frankie Montas and followed by Sean Manaea, Mike Fiers, Chris Bassitt and Daniel Mengden to begin the regular season. Jesus Luzardo, Oakland's No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, could also move into the rotation once his arm is built up. The Angels boast of a strong offence that already featured 2019 AL MVP Mike Trout and two-way star Shohei Ohtani and was bolstered with the high-profile free-agent signing of Anthony Rendon. However, Rendon is likely to miss the clash since he injured himself on July 15.

Angels vs Athletics live stream: Predicted starting line-ups for MLB Opening Day

Angels: David Fletcher, 3B, Mike Trout, CF, Shohei Ohtani, DH, Justin Upton, LF, Tommy La Stella, 2B, Albert Pujols, 1B, Brian Goodwin, RF, Jason Castro, C, Andrelton Simmons, SS, Andrew Heaney, LHP.

Athletics: Marcus Semien, SS, Ramón Laureano, CF, Matt Chapman, 3B, Matt Olson, 1B, Khris Davis, DH, Mark Canha, LF, Stephen Piscotty, RF, Chad Pinder, 2B, Sean Murphy, C, Liam Hendriks, RHP.

MLB Opening Day: Angels vs Athletics live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch MLB 2020 live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the Angels vs Athletics live stream on BT Sport 1 on Thursday Night 3:10 AM GMT. (Friday). For viewers in Canada, the Angels vs Athletics live stream will be available on TSN4.

Fans across the world can watch the Angels vs Athletics live stream and the other games on the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Angels vs Athletics live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). The game begins at 7:40 AM IST in India on Saturday, July 25.

Angels vs Athletics live stream: Angels vs Athletics prediction

The opening four-game series kicks off an MLB 2020 campaign in which both clubs are looking to close the gap and overtake the Astros for American League West supremacy. Our Angels vs Athletics prediction is that the Oakland will start their MLB 2020 campaign with a win. The As have a top-heavy line-up, with Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman, and Matt Olson. The Angels, while boasting the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, will miss the services of Anthony Rendon.

(Image Credit: Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics Twitter)