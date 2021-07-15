Anil Kapoor Cheers For Team India Contingent Set To Participate In Tokyo Olympics 2020

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Thursday, July 15 showcased his support for India's contingent which will be flying soon for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Race 3 actor took to his social media handles and shared a photo in which he could be seen wearing a blue T-shirt with India written on its back. This time, the Olympics will see team India's biggest contingent with many major medal contenders in badminton, boxing, wrestling, and shooting. Anil Kapoor in his photo can be seen posing with a cap, he mentioned "Goes without saying which country I'm supporting always! #Cheer4India #Olympics2021 #Tokyo @KirenRijiju @Abhinav_Bindra."

Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Ananya Birla announced her brand-new track, Hindustani Way to cheer the Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. She was also joined by Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer, A.R. Rahman who came on board as the composer and producer. The track, which establishes an upbeat message of unity and optimism amid the COVID-19 stressful times was launched by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday, July 13.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo was scheduled to be held in 2020 but was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, India will send a contingent of 126 athletes from 18 sports, up from the 117 that took part in the 2016 Olympics Games. This will also be the first time when India will participate in different competitions of various sports disciplines. The first team of Indian players will leave for Tokyo on Saturday, July 17.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it was a Hindi-language black comedy thriller film that was released last year in December. His upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo helmed by Raj Mehta will see the actor star opposite Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. The upcoming romantic drama film will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and will also star Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in other pivotal roles. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ANIMAL along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The announcement video of the film gave a distinct possibility of it being a violent thriller.



