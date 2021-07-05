Anil Kumble Urges Andhra CM To Set Up Sports University, Equipment Factory In The State

Former Indian Test Cricket team captain Anil Kumble on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and suggested setting up a sports university and equipment factory. Kumble, who is the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, said that he will extend his full support if a sports university is set up in the state.

The former cricketer also urged Reddy to promote the industry to manufacture sports equipment. Explaining that most sports goods come from cities like Meerut and Jalandhar only, Kumble said setting up a sports factory in Andhra Pradesh would benefit all.

"He (Kumble) said that all kinds of sports equipment are available from Jalandhar, Meerut only. If a sports equipment factory is set up in Andhra Pradesh, that would be useful for one and all," the official release said.

Kumble, who hails from Karnataka, presented Reddy with a gift photo capturing 10 major milestones in his cricketing career. The chief minister also honoured the former bowler with a shawl and a statue of Lord Venkateswara.

Reportedly, CM Reddy thanked Kumble for his suggestion and promised to get back to him.

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Kumble took 619 wickets in Test cricket and 337 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He also held top-level positions in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC).

His 1999 bowling spell against Pakistan in a Test match, where he dismissed all ten batsmen, is the most remembered. Kumble, a Padma Shri awardee, is currently the head coach and the Director of Cricket Operations (DCO) of Punjab Kings.

