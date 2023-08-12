Anirban Lahiri T-32 After Weak Opening Round At LIV Golf

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was placed T-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster here.

The only Indian playing on the LIV golf circuit had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in his round.

Australia’s Cameron Smith, who was 35th last week in Greenbrier, opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shot 3-under 68s on Friday to share third place on the individual leader board.

Rippers led by Smith are leading the team event at 4-under, while the 4Aces with Dustin Johnson are tied for second with Stinger GC, one shot behind the Rippers.

Rippers have Cameron Smith 66, Marc Leishman 71 and Jediah Morgan 72, while Stingers have Dean Burmester 69, Branden Grace 70 and Charl Schwartzel 71. The 4Aces include Dustin Johnson 68, Patrick Reed 68 and Peter Uihlein 74. The three best scores count for each team.

With just three tournaments left in the regular season, a poor result can be costly in both the individual and team races.