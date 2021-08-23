Anju George Hails Shaili Singh As She Bags Silver In World Athletics U20 Championships

Long jumper Shaili Singh grabbed the silver medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday. She missed the gold medal by a mere 1 cm. Singh took a leap of 6.59m in the third attempt, seizing the silver, while Sweden’s Maja Askag grabbed the gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine’s Mariia Horielova on the other hand took a leap of 6.50m, taking away the bronze.

Coach Anju Bobby George heaps the praise on Shaili Singh

Her coach and veteran Indian athlete Anju Bobby George expressed her happiness after Singh's feat in the competition. Shaili Singh had been training at the Anju Bobby George academy in Bengaluru under the supervision of the veteran athlete who won a bronze medal in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

In 2017, Bobby and I came across a young girl from Jhansi. We scouted her later that year in the junior national competition and decided to induct her into the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in 2018.

"This little girl has come a long way"

“In 2017, Bobby and I came across a young girl from Jhansi. We scouted her later that year in the junior national competition and decided to induct her into the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in 2018. Coach Bobby George has since then worked tirelessly to create a new star in athletics. From jumping 4.55m, creating national records to becoming world no. 1 (U18), with a jump of 6.48m, this little girl has come a long way,” Anju Bobby George tweeted.

Coach Bobby George has since then worked tirelessly to create a new star in athletics. From jumping 4.55m, creating national records to becoming world no. 1 (U18), with a jump of 6.48m, this little girl has come a long way.

Earlier, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra praised Anju Bobby George for her ‘mentorship and guidance’ to Shaili Singh.

India's medal tally in World Athletics U20 Championships

With Singh's silver in the event, India now holds three medals in the showpiece event. The medals registered by Indian athletes are the bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday and the silver by Amit Khatri in the 10,000m racewalking event on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, taking the leap first in the closing round, recorded an identical 6.34m in her initial two attempts. In her third jump, she made an enormous development with a 6.59m jump. A decision of wind assistance of +2.2m/s was recorded along with that try but it guided her to the top of the ranks while approaching the final three attempts.

Meanwhile, champion Maja Askag yielded her personal best in the 4th attempt and jumped into the lead with 6.60m. Singh failed to surpass that mark in her final try as Maja Askag won the gold medal by a mere difference of 1 cm.