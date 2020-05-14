Last Updated:

Anjum Moudgil Recommended For Khel Ratna, Jaspal Rana For Dronacharya

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil has been recommended by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for Khel Ratna Award -- highest sporting award of the country

Anjum Moudgil

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil has been recommended by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for Khel Ratna Award -- highest sporting award of the country while legendary shooter turned national coach Jaspal Rana has been nominated by the federation for Dronacharya award.

The recommendations list is as follows:

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

1.   Anjum Moudgil (Rifle)

Dronacharya Award

1.   Jaspal Rana (Pistol coach)

Arjuna Award

1.   Manu Bhaker (Pistol)
2.   Saurabh Chaudhary (Pistol)
3.   Abhishek Verma (Pistol)
4.   Elavenil Valarivan (Rifle)

Confirming the names to Republic TV, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia, said: "The nominations will be sent to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), shortly.”
 
NRAI president Raninder Singh, said, “Our shooters had an outstanding last season and it was a particularly difficult selection to make this time around. I wish all those recommended all the very best and hope those who could not make it this year, force us to do so next time around with their performances. I believe all are equally talented and will certainly reap rich awards if they carry on the way they have.”

