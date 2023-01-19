Anshu Malik Levels Huge Allegations On WFI President, 'Every Girl Was Made Uncomfortable'

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Anshu Malik has levelled huge allegations against the WFI president, saying that he would make every girl uncomfortable. Speaking at the protest site, Anshu said the WFI president often stayed on the same floor and across the room from the junior girls and would leave his door open, making the girls uncomfortable. Anshu Malik also called for a complete overhaul of the federation, claiming that everyone in the organisation is corrupt.

'Every girl was made uncomfortable'

"You can only imagine how much our senior wrestlers have tolerated in the past 8-10 years. We don't want anyone from the current federation. We want a complete overhaul because everyone in the federation is corrupt. When we get private sponsorships, they [WFI] don't let us take it, and when funds are given to them, it never reaches the wrestlers. WFI president stayed on the same floor and across the room from the junior girls at the Junior World Championships. He would leave his door open. Every girl was made uncomfortable,” Anshu Malik said on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat on WFI controversy

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

Image: ANI