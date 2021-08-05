Anshu Malik Vs Valeria Koblova Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Wrestling Repechage

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik is set to take on Russia's Valeria Kublova in the 57kg women’s freestyle repechage on Thursday. Anshu Malik on Wednesday faced defeat at the hands of Belarus’ Iryna Kurachkina in the women’s freestyle 57 kg 1/8 final in the Tokyo Olympics. At the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B, Kurachkina defeated the 19-year-old 8-2 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the mega event. Playing in her maiden Olympics, Anshu Malik played well, but lack of experience cost her.

Anshu Malik Next Match

Repechage round provides a wrestler who loses against either of the finalists with a chance to win the bronze. To start with, Anshu will lock horns with Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Valeria Koblova in match no.1 of the repechage. If she manages to win the match, she will advance to the repechage match no.2. If she doesn’t, then she will have to face elimination from the event.

If Anshu wins, she will next be up against Bulgaria’s Evelina Nikolova. The second repechage game is the bronze medal match or a third-place playoff. Interestingly, Kurachkina beat Koblova in the quarterfinal and Nikolova in the semi-final. For the time being, it remains to be seen if Anshu can turn her fortunes around in the repechage round.

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova Live Streaming

With the stage all set for the Indian wrestlers to showcase their class in the mega event, here is if the answer for fans who are wondering How to Watch Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova Live Streaming? Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova Live Streaming is scheduled to be held on August 5. The tentative timings of Vinesh Phogat's match will be as follows:

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova – approx 7:37 AM IST (second bout on Mat B)

Bronze medal bout – If Anshu Malik wins – Anshu Malik vs Evelina Nikolova – approx 4:45 PM IST (13th/14th bout on Mat B)

How to watch wrestling repechage round live

The Tokyo Olympics wrestling matches will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021. The Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova Live Streaming will also be available on Sony Liv.

