Anthony Joshua Demands Rematch After Loss Against Oleksandr Usyk; 'ready To Put Effort'

British boxer Anthony Joshua has demanded a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, after losing his world heavyweight titles during their fight, which took place on September 26. Usyk became the Unified heavyweight champion and clinched the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles by defeating Joshua after the 12th round stoppage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Joshua has now demanded the rematch which will take place in the spring of 2022. Oleksandr Usyk too spoke about the rematch by stating that he wished to return to his homeland Ukraine for the game.

As reported by Sky Sports, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, while speaking to DAZN, said, “Joshua is training now, and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight, which we will see early next spring. So back in the game and looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight champion”. Joshua first held the unified heavyweight championship title from 2016 to 2019, and his second reign as the unified heavyweight champion commenced in December 2019 and came to an end after his loss to Usyk in September this year. Usyk, on the other hand, clinched the heavyweight gold medal during the 2012 London Olympics and donned the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles in September.

I’ve got an opportunity to go back to the drawing board: Anthony Joshua

Meanwhile, as per AP, after his loss to Usyk, Joshua said, “When I was walking back through the tunnel, I just said to myself, ‘I’m ready to get back to the gym, I’m ready to just put that work in. Most people after they’ve finished a fight, it’s like, ‘Yeah, let me go out and have a bit of fun.’ But my mindset is a bit different. This isn’t just one fight and then I’m done. I’ve got an opportunity to go back to the drawing board”. He also added that he wasn’t going back home crying about the loss as this is a war to him, where he can’t sulk. He also spoke about the possible rematch by adding he want it 100%. Now that the rematch is certain, Joshua will keep his hopes alive to become the undisputed champion in the spring of 2022.

