Anthony Joshua Goes On Wild Rant Against Tyson Fury, Calls Him A "Liar"

Anthony Joshua took to Twitter and branded Tyson Fury a “lying fraud” after the Gypsy King claimed that he might have to fight Wilder following arbitration.

Anthony Joshua recently took to Twitter and blasted rival Tyson Fury by branding him a “lying fraud” amid doubts over whether the heavyweight champions will be able to fight in a title unification bout on August 14, 2021. Earlier this week, Fury himself appeared to confirm the highly-anticipated bout, saying that it will take place somewhere in Saudi Arabia. However, things got complicated after Deontay Wilder won a legal case against Fury in the US. Now, according to the ruling of the court, The Gypsy King must contractually fulfil a third meeting with the Bronze Bomber before September 15, 2021, almost ruining the plans of a possible Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout.

Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder case: Is Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury cancelled?

A day after the news went viral, Tyson Fury claimed that he might have to fight Deontay Wilder again as he’s asking for a whopping “$20 million” to step aside and allow him to face Joshua in August. This didn’t sit well with the WBA, IBF and WBO king who felt betrayed, considering his promoter Eddie Hearn and team were working tirelessly for months to make the Fury bout happen. Taking to Twitter, Anthony Joshua called Fury a “liar” and accused him of letting “boxing down”.

What did Anthony Joshua say about Tyson Fury?

Joshua stated that Fury lied to fans about their championship clash and used his name “for clout, not a fight”. Joshua then announced that he’s ready for any other championship fighter who can “handle their business” correctly. Joshua shocked many, with some even claiming that the former Olympian is not interested in fighting the Gypsy King.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury trade some more words

In response, Fury said that he’s not a fraud as Joshua and team were fully aware of the ongoing arbitration for the Deontay Wilder clash. Fury then claimed that he’s ready to fight AJ this weekend in a “bare knuckles” match. “Your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but I tell you what if I’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare-knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each,” he added.

In retaliation, Joshua questioned why Fury confirmed their bout earlier this week if the arbitration for the Wilder fight was still going on. He then slammed the WBC champion, rejecting his bare-knuckles fight offer. AJ claimed that Fury is a “waste man” and would not be able to anything if “I’ll slap your bald head”.

