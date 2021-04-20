Anthony Joshua Invites Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko To Prepare Him For Fury Bout

Anthony Joshua recently revealed that boxing veterans Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko are “always welcome” to prepare him for his upcoming heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury. The two champions are set to clash in an undisputed unification title clash, which is being targeted for summer 2021. However, the official date and venue of the clash are yet to be announced, with AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn promising to make the revelation soon.

Joshua vs Fury: Mayweather on Joshua

The WBA, IBF and WBO champion agreed to include Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko in his training camp after Money May had shown interest in working with the Watford native. Mayweather was at SSE Arena to support Anthony Joshua, who retained his title by defeating mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December. Afterwards, the champion was seen chatting with Mayweather, where the two discussed the possibility of working together for the Fury fight.

While addressing the same, Mayweather told ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur Podcast’ that Anthony Joshua has grown since his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. He claimed that, unlike Tyson Fury, Joshua fights frequently and is more experienced. However, Mayweather believes that anything can ‘happen in the sport of boxing,’ considering both Joshua and Fury are ‘great competitors’.

Klitschko’s history with Joshua and Fury

While AJ suffered his first and only loss against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, he avenged himself by besting the Mexican icon the same year with a clinical performance. Fury, on the other hand, is undefeated and won the WBC title by defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020. The only man who was a threat for Fury in the ring was former champ Wladimir Klitschko. The two collided in 2015, with the Gypsy King clinching a unanimous decision win.

Not just that, Klitschko was also a huge threat for Joshua, when the two fought in 2017. The pair delivered one of the greatest performances of their careers, with AJ getting his hands raised in the end. Despite their past feud, Joshua is more than happy to include Klitschko in his training camp for the Fury fight.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Joshua on Mayweather and Klitschko

Regarding Mayweather’s comments, AJ told ‘Pep Talk UK’ that he would love to work with the 50-0 fighter as he’s a legend and a great man. “Footballers need to be around footballers, boxers need to be around boxers. Lions stay around lions, lions don’t hang around with sheep, do they? Good boxers need to stay around better boxers in order to get better, so I’d definitely have him,” he added. Apart from Mayweather and Klitschko, Joshua is also open to welcome George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, and others, as they will give him some major pointers are would also influence others in the gym.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Twitter