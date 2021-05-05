Anthony Joshua Reacts To Tyson Fury’s "12 Pints" Comment, Calls It "Psychological Warfare"

Anthony Joshua recently reacted to Tyson Fury’s viral “12 pints” comments, terming it "psychological warfare". The Gypsy King is known for his mind games before big fights and has employed such tactics on Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, both of whom he went on to defeat. Now, as the fight with Joshua is about to be finalised, Fury is again making the moves to mess with his fellow heavyweight champion as he recently made some shocking comments in media.

Tyson Fury’s mind games

A couple of days ago, while speaking to IFL, Fury claimed that he’s not taking the Joshua bout seriously and instead is drinking "anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute". Fury said that he’s also not training for the highly-anticipated clash, saying boxing is the last thing on his mind. However, since making the comments, Tyson Fury has been seen training with legendary cutman Jorge Capetillo in America and has reportedly lost a lot of weight.

Joshua calls out Fury

Recently, Joshua appeared on ‘Deeney Talks’ podcast, where he revealed that he’s not taking Fury’s comments seriously as “It’s just psychological warfare, I’ve learnt a lot with that”. The WBA, IBF and WBO king stated that if The Gypsy King was not interested in fighting him then he wouldn’t have moved to Las Vegas to train with Capetillo and team. Joshua concluded that Fury is just trying to play with his mind, but he can look through every tactic the WBC champion throws at him.

“He wants to have a six-pack, that’s why he’s training as hard as he’s training right now, why he looks so chiselled, why he’s in America training. It’s just psychological warfare to make me not wanna believe in myself,” Joshua added.

When is Joshua vs Fury

The Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight will unify the heavyweight division and the winner will go down as the undisputed king of his generation. The date and venue of the undisputed title clash are yet to be revealed, with Fury’s promoter Bob Arum even saying that the fight will not happen this year. However, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn is adamant to schedule the bout this year, with the clash rumoured to happen in summer 2021 in Saudi Arabia. According to reports, Hearn is set to reveal more details of the bout on May 8.

Image Source: AP, Anthony Joshua Instagram