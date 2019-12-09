Anthony Joshua Says 'home Calling', Likely To Fight Next At Tottenham's New Stadium

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua is all set for a match in London to begin his second stint as the World Heavyweight champion with reports suggesting that his next fight likely to be conducted at Premier League team Tottenham's newly built stadium. Joshua won back his WBA, WBO and IBF titles on December 8 by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in a match held in Saudi Arabia.

'Home calling'

According to reports, the professional boxer wants to defend his World Heavy champion title in front of the home crowd. Joshua said that London is the place where he will fight in his next match. He was born outside in the town of Watford. He said that Britishers have a huge role in his boxing career, adding that there was no question of him losing a match at home.

Joshua has boxed twice at the 90,000 capacity Wembley stadium where he beat Alexander Povetkin and Wladimir Klitschko. However, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said that Wembley will not be an ideal choice for his client's next fight as the dates did not work out in his favour.

According to reports, Hearn has decided to conduct the match at Tottenham's newly built stadium that has a capacity to accommodate 60,000 people. He said people are aware of what he has accomplished and there are a lot of other options in different countries but his client had set his sight on boxing in the United Kingdom. Hearn also said that they had spoken to the officials at Tottenham about hosting the fight against Andy Ruiz, adding that the club was keen on hosting the fight at their new stadium.

‘Clash on the Dunes’

Anthony Joshua shut down all his critics by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in their much-awaited re-match at ‘Clash on the Dunes’ on December 8. The British heavyweight came up strong from the initial rounds and no wonder, he successfully avenged his first and the only loss of his boxing career at the hands of Ruiz in the month of June.

A major portion of the boxing community claimed that Anthony Joshua stands nohere in front of Andy Ruiz Jr but the Briton proved them wrong by regaining his WBA (super), WBO, IBF, IBA heavyweight titles.

Joshua is a 2X World Champion now and it is set to bring up a million-dollar question in the mind of his future opponents.

