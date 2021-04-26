Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury Will Make $75 Million Each From Saudi Arabia Site Deal: Reports

Saudi Arabia is reportedly ready to pay a whopping $150 million to host the heavyweight title clash between champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Both the fighters have already signed contracts of the bout, with the date and venue yet to be officially announced. AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn earlier announced that both the parties have already agreed on a site deal verbally, with the deal to be put on papers very soon.

Joshua vs Fury venue: How much money will Joshua vs Fury earn from site deal

Since then, rumours were swirling around that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia, who previously hosted Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. And now, ESPN has claimed that the gigantic fee the middle-eastern country is willing to pay to host the bout is more than $150 million. If it's indeed true, then both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will receive around $75 million each from the site deal alone. Saudi Arabia will pay an additional $3-5million for the expenses and the fighters performing in the undercard of the event.

Joshua vs Fury venue: The huge site deal pay

According to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel, Joshua will earn $15 million more than what he received from Saudi Arabia as part of the site deal. In comparison to the rumoured $75 million, AJ and Andy Ruiz earned $60 million each from their previous Saudi Arabia site deal.

“Each fighter under that provision will be guaranteed $75million. There’ll be another $3-5million for expenses and the undercard. To put this in context – the biggest site fee I’ve ever heard of [was] $60 million for Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua,” Kriegel added.

The proposed site fee to stage the @Tyson_Fury vs. @AnthonyJoshua fight in Saudi Arabia exceeds $150 million, sources tell @MarkKriegelðŸ’° pic.twitter.com/R6YYbhmBKx — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 24, 2021

How much money will Joshua vs Fury earn?

Earlier, it was reported that both the fighters will take home $100 million each from the bout, but now after seeing the site deal numbers it can be said that the champion will earn way more than $150 million, considering they will also make tons from various endorsements and bonuses. According to Hearn, the bout will become the biggest PPV seller in boxing history as it's targeted to sell over 3 million PPVs.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date

It was revealed that both Sky Sports and BT Sport will show the fight on PPV – a historic arrangement not seen before in the UK. Meanwhile, in America, the bout is set to be streamed on ESPN, with DAZN taking the global rights everywhere else in the world. The bout is rumoured to happen in summer 2021, with the rematch set to take place in winter.

Image Source: AP