Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr Fight To Have No 'ring Girls' To Protect Arabian Culture

After a disappointing first encounter, Anthony Joshua is confident about reclaiming his title back from Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. The duo are set to square off against each other on December 7 at Saudi Arabia in an epic heavyweight re-match. However, ‘ring girls’ are going to be excluded from the much-awaited bout.

Ring girls have always been an integral part of boxing action. Boxing fans are used to seeing them during intervals. Well, it is not going to happen at “Clash on the Dunes”.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Not Impressed With Andy Ruiz Jr’s Weight Cut Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

Boxing: No 'ring girls' in Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2 fight

The much-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr is expected to be fierce. However, there will be no ring girls. Saudi Arabia has strict principles when it comes to women. The Arabian people do not allow their women to be portrayed in a particular way and it has prevented the ring girls from stepping up in their usual outfits.

Recently, WWE had to go through the same thing. However, WWE made it happen after a lot of negotiations. That said, the women were not allowed to fight in their usual outfits. The heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr saw a similar fate.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Lands In Saudi, Promises An 'iconic Evening Of Boxing' Vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Boxing: “Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2” Preview

Anthony Joshua’s dominance has faded away since his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. Boxing veterans George Foreman and Mike Tyson also believe that Andy Ruiz is going to emerge victorious in their epic-rematch. However, Joshua feels that he has become smarter since his loss and he is going to prove it by knocking out the Mexican on December 7. Take a look at Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua’s epic face-off in “gloves are off” podcast.

🥊 RUIZ JR v JOSHUA 2⃣



The build-up continues to this highly anticipated rematch on December 7



🔥 THE GLOVES ARE OFF -ON DEMAND NOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbxjiZGFUh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: Andy Ruiz wants to 'Énd' Anthony Joshua's career in Saudi

Also Read | Anthony Joshua May Vacate Titles If He Beats Ruiz Jr Says Hearn