Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk: When And Where To Watch Boxing Fight In India, US & UK?

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will be back in the boxing ring to fight against undefeated cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk, looking to defend his WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match is being considered the biggest for Joshua till now as he defends the three titles. He was last seen in action during the match against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, where he retained his three belts by knocking out Pulev in the ninth round at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London. He has a record of 24-1-0, with his lone defeat being against Any Ruiz in 2019.

On the other hand, Usyk has a record of 18-0-0, having remained unbeaten in his professional boxing career so far. He last fought in October 2020, where he defeated Derek Chisora by a unanimous decision. Although he has fought only twice in the heavyweight category, his speed will be one of his strengths against the defending champion.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk match in India, the US, and the UK?

Unfortunately, the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will not be broadcasted on television in India. However, DAZN has purchased streaming rights in 170+ countries, including India. The coverage of the main card will begin at 10.30 pm IST on Saturday in India, with Joshua and Usyk expected to walk to the ring at 2.40 am IST on Sunday.

In the US, the coverage will begin at 1 pm ET on September 25, 2021, with the headlines walking out to the ring at 5.10 pm ET. The match can be viewed in DAZN in the US too. The live stream on DAZN can be viewed across mobile devices, TV, and streaming devices and also on the web browsers on DAZN.com. Meanwhile, the Sky Sports Box office will be streaming the match both online and on TV in the UK. The main card will start on Saturday, at 6 pm BST in the UK and Joshua along with Usyk walking out to the ring at 10.10 pm BST.

(Image: AP)