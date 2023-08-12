Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live streaming: How to watch event in India, UK and US?

Tonight marks the long-awaited arrival of the highly anticipated boxing event, but sadly, there has been a huge change that many boxing enthusiasts had hoped to avoid. Dillian Whyte pulled out a week before the fight, and with just four days till the fight, Robert Helenius stepped up to fill his spot.

3 things you need to know

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2023 (August 13 in India)

Originally it was supposed to be Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte

Robert Helius stepped up to save the card

The heavyweight match between the two competitors promises to be an exciting boxing spectacle despite this unexpected turn. Even with the significant change, the fight card is loaded with famous fighters like Dereck Chisora and others, making it an event that is too excellent to miss. Here are all the specifics regarding Joshua vs. Helenius so Indian, US, and UK fans won't miss out on the thrilling card.

Where is the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega-boxing event being organised?

The Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega-boxing event will take place at London's O2 Arena.

When will Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega-boxing event take place in India?

The Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius event will begin at:

India: 2:30 AM IST- August 13, 2023

UK: 10:00 PM. BST, Aug 12, 2023

USA: 5:00 p.m. ET, Aug 12, 2023

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega boxing event in India?

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega boxing event will not telecast live in India.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live streaming in India?

Fans in India can catch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius on DAZN.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega boxing event live stream in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius on DAZN.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius mega boxing event live stream in the USA?

Fans in the US can catch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius on DAZN.

