Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury Set To Take Place In August In Saudi Arabia, Says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the unification bout between heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could take place somewhere in August in Saudi Arabia. The Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is almost on the verge of being officially announced, with fight contracts signed last month and the site deal almost finalised. It was previously reported that both the parties have agreed on a $150 million+ deal, which will take the fight to the Middle East. And now Hearn has confirmed the news while revealing two potential dates of one of the biggest bout in heavyweight history.

Tyson Fury next fight: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Eddie Hearn revealed that the fight could take place on either August 7 or August 14 in Saudi Arabia, if everything goes as planned. “August 7/August 14. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight’s happening in Saudi Arabia. I don’t mind giving you that information, Bob Arum’s already done it,” Hearn added. Later, Fury’s UK co-promoter Frank Warren narrowed the two potential dates down, telling Talksport that the clash will happen on August 14 if it’s finalised.

Hearn on the negotiations

Warren’s recent claims come just a week after he said that The Gypsy King won’t sign his site deal contract until the money is guaranteed by a bank. In response, Hearn assured Warren and team that they are dealing with the same people who helped them put together the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz rematch, which was spectacular and made tons of money. “Anthony is comfortable, he knows those people, they delivered on every one of their promises last time. We’re ready to go,” he added.

Boxing news: Joshua and Fury trade words on social media

As the bout inches closer to be made official, both the champions have started calling each other out on social media. A few days ago, AJ took to Twitter and claimed that he’s tired of waiting for the bout to be confirmed, concluding the tweet with his quote, “less talk. More action”. In response, Fury called his fallow champion a “dosser,” adding, “your no talk, no action”.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua boxing record

The Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout is being hailed as the biggest bout in British boxing history as this will be the first time all the straps will be on the line. Joshua will defend his IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles, while Fury holds the WBC belt he took off from Deontay Wilder. Both the fighters also boast a great record, with Fury being undefeated at 30-1 (1 draw) and Joshua facing only one loss throughout his career. The Anthony Joshua boxing record currently stands at 24-1.

Image Source: AP