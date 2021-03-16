In a landmark move, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed on a two-fight deal to unify the heavyweight titles. The British boxers have been locked in lengthy negotiations in recent months but have now finalised terms for the blockbuster battle, with a date and venue to be confirmed. Joshua will be defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against WBC champion Tyson Fury in what promises to be one of the most exciting boxing matchups in recent years.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight date: British boxers agree on monumental deal

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports that all parties have now put pen to paper and will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing. With the terms of the deal now set, principals can solicit offers from prospective sites. Tyson Fury recently claimed that he wouldn't be boxing in England, and the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight venue could be somewhere in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia rumoured to be a potential destination. Hearn told ESPN, “We've already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe and America". Other venues rumoured to be involved in discussions are reported to be Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America and the UK.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury tickets: How to get tickets for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight?

The ticketing information for the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout is currently unavailable with both parties having just agreed on a deal. More information on where to purchase tickets will be available once the fight venue is decided. Unlike the exhibition, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout in Los Angeles late last year, the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is expected to have fan attendance, which, however, will be in line with the health and safety protocols of the respective host nation. If Suadi Arabia is considered as the host venue, the promoters could ace an issue with Middle Eastern countries are seeking less in attendance than favourable publicity. Saudi Arabia had hosted Joshua's 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz where Hearn secured a site fee in excess of $40 million.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury prize money

According to ESPN, the contract calls for a 50-50 split in the first fight and 60-40 in the rematch, with the winner taking the higher share. The plan is for both fights to take place in 2021, the first in June or July and the rematch ideally in November or December. While Joshua is relishing a massive showdown with his training camp already underway, Tyson Fury is on a break enjoying his vacation having 12 pints of lager a day. The final signature for the deal came on Saturday, and a source from Fury's American promoter, Top Rank told ESPN that both parties have 30 days from the signing to find a date and venue, or the deal could go away.

(Image Courtesy: AP)