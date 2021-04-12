Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury Will Happen On July 24 IF Held At Wembley: Eddie Hearn

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that the unification bout between heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could take place on July 24 if it’s held at the Wembley Stadium. However, Hearn is not 100% sure whether the bout will happen at the renowned arena, considering the restrictions by the UK government due to COVID-19. Eddie Hearn earlier revealed that the only way Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will take place in Wembley is if the officials let them fill the arena with over 100,000 people.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Eddie Hearn on Joshua vs Fury venue

While talking to Sky Sports, Eddie Hearn revealed that he would love the bout to take place at Wembley as Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is being promoted as "the biggest fight in British boxing history". However, Hearn feels that Wembley is “not at the races” financially if they are not allowed to welcome fans to the arena. According to reports, both parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first clash, most of which will come from selling tickets. The £200 million will later be split 50-50 between both the teams.

Tyson Fury next fight: Major announcement coming soon

Eddie Hearn then claimed that both the fighters were presented with the venue option on Sunday and is set to be made official in the coming days. Hearn said that the fight is taking longer than expected to be made official because of COVID-19 and the venue restrictions. However, they are not waiting anymore and want the fight to happen this Summer.

“It [Wembley] will be presented. Financially, it’s not at the races. The question is: can we get 100,000 fans on July 24, the potential date in London? The answer is ‘we hope so’. It is difficult to make a decision on that basis,” Hearn revealed.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Saudi Arabia top pick for the first bout

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury reportedly signed a two-fight contract, with the rematch rumoured to go down in winter 2021. However, the winner of the first bout will get 60 per cent of the purse for the cold rematch. Saudi Arabia is the frontrunner to stage the first bout, with Las Vegas, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, China, Russia, Singapore and the UK also in the negotiation. “Now is the time to make this fight. Now. The summer. We may not get this opportunity again. Both guys accept that and are ready for the challenge,” Hearn concluded.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Instagram, AP