Anthony Rizzo Agrees For New Two-year, $32 Million Contract With New York Yankees

American baseball superstar Anthony Rizzo is reportedly staying with the New York Yankees, having agreed on a two-year contract, worth around USD 32 million on Tuesday night. As reported by AP, a person familiar with the negotiation informed about the deal and also revealed the condition of anonymity as the agreement is subject to a successful physical. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Yankees from Chicago Cubs in July last year after spending a decade with them.

The left-handed bat hit .248 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season with the Yankees, who were heavily dominated with a right-handed batting order. Meanwhile, his new contract may take New York out of contention to acquire free agent and former Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman. As per AP, the Yankees have lost interest in the 2020 NL MVP and are also uncertain about the return of the first baseman Luke Voit.

Anthony Rizzo's journey in Baseball-

During his time with the Cubs, Rizzo was a consistent All-Star and Golden Glove winner, having garnered MVP votes in five consecutive seasons. However, his numbers dropped in the last two seasons, which led to his trade to New York. He kicked off the season with a hot start, however, his second half got interrupted because of a bout with the Covid-19 virus. His tally of .783 OPS last season was his lowest since 2013.

However, Rizzo is still a reliable left-handed bat despite assumptions that he might not be an MVP caliber player ever again. His defense hasn’t suffered much with age, while his perennial back ailment has also not kept him out of the lineup for more than a few days at a time. He is one of the five left-handed hitters in the history of the Cubs, who hit 30 or more home runs in a season and is also one of the two players to do it on multiple occasions

The 32-year-old averaged 29 home runs per season for a span of seven years and helped the Cubs to the postseason from 2015 to 2018. He was the de facto leader of Cubs after signing a long-term contract in 2013, which ended with the teams picking up two team option years in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, after Rizzo’s addition to the Yankees, the team overcame their slow start and made it to the postseason, before getting eliminated by the Boston Red Sox.

