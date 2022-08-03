Anti-Doping Bill Will 'reinforce India's Devotion For Clean Sports': Anurag Thakur In RS

On August 3, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur moved the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021 in the Upper House of the Parliament today (August 3) for consideration and passing. This comes after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week.

While highlighting the importance of the Anti-Doping Bill, which seeks to regulate anti-doping activities in sports, Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha: "The bill intends to building institutional capabilities in anti-doping & enables hosting of major sports events. It protects the rights of sportspersons, provides time-bound justice to athletes, and enhances cooperation among agencies in fighting doping. The Bill will also reinforce India's commitment to international obligation for clean sports, create an independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication and will also provide legal sanctity to the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL)."

The Minister also claimed that if the Bill becomes an Act, it'll give birth to more dope testing labs, which will create more job opportunities and also create opportunities for academic research and science and manufacturing relating to anti-doping.

Anti-Doping Bill passed by Lok Sabha on July 27

Anurag Thakur had proposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha, which was passed by the Lower House on July 27.

"This bill is for the welfare of sports and sportspersons in India as it'll promote a structure and system for running doping control programmes in sports, to make sports dope free in India. Through this, we will not be dependent on other countries and will support our initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. India can become a hub of anti-doping testing," Thakur had said while introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

What is the Anti-Doping Bill?

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), and other dope testing laboratories will be able to operate legally under the provisions of the proposed bill, which will also establish a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to support anti-doping initiatives in sports.

The bill aims to grant NADA the authority to conduct investigations, impose penalties for anti-doping rule violations, adopt disciplinary measures, collect and share sample data freely, and conduct inspections.

The bill will also forbid athletes from using performance-enhancing drugs and punish any violations with the disqualification of results, confiscation of medals, points, and awards, disqualification from future competitions or events for a specified amount of time, and financial penalties.

(With inputs from ANI)