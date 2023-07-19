Antim Phangal Moves To HC Challenging Vinesh Phogat's Trial Exemption From Asian Games

Star Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were exempted from the national trials as the ad-hoc panel overseeing the Wrestling Federation of India’s operation decided to hand them direct qualification. The development stirred a frenzy in the Indian wrestling community, with national coaches expressing their dissatisfaction with the ad-hoc panel. Another Indian wrestler has now moved to the Delhi HC, challenging the ad-hoc panel’s decision.

3 Things You Need To Know

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia were part of the protest against former WFI chief

They had reportedly asked the ad-hoc panel to postpone their trials for Asian Games

The ad-hoc committee then decided to cancel their trials, handing them direct qualification

U20 World Champion moves to Delhi HC, challenging Phogat's direct qualification

Antim Panghal, the U20 World Champion, has taken her dispute regarding Vinesh Phogat's direct qualification for the Asian Games 2023 to the Delhi High Court. According to reports, Panghal has challenged the decision of the ad-hoc committee to allow Phogat to represent India in the 53kg category without undergoing any trials. The ad-hoc panel recently announced the weight categories and eligibility criteria for the trials, revealing their selection of wrestlers for the women's 53kg (Vinesh) and men's 65kg (Bajrang Punia) divisions.

[Vinesh Phogat representing India at the World Championships 2022 | Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter]

The winners of the trials in these weight categories will be kept on standby in the Asian Games 2023 squad. “The selection of all weight categories is mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like the medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trials provided recommendation from the chief coach/foreign expert,” the WFI report said.

Here's what Antim Panghal said about the ad-hoc panel

Meanwhile, the development about Antim wanting a fair trial was confirmed by her father as she later revealed her views in a conversation with Sportskeeda. “The decision to give direct entry to Vinesh is unfair. I’ve been working hard for the past so many months for the Asian Games. We will speak to the officials of the ad-hoc panel, if they don’t agree for fair play, we might knock on the doors of the court or stage a dharna,” Panghal said.

What's next for Antim Panghal?

Panghal is recognized as the first female wrestler from India to achieve victory in the U20 World Championships. Wrestling enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the outcome, as the verdict holds significant implications, not just for Antim Panghal herself, but for the broader wrestling community in India as well. The Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to get underway from September 23 onwards in Hangzhou, China.