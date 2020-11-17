Antonio Brown Accused Of Destroying Security Cam TWO WEEKS Before Joining Bucs

Just two weeks before Antonio Brown signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver got himself in trouble with the law as he wrecked a security camera and even threw a bicycle at a security guard. The Miami Herald broke the news on Monday, citing a police report obtained from the Hollywood Police Dept.

Antonio Brown destroys camera

The incident which occurred on October 15, reportedly began after one of Brown’s guests had issues with the authorities at the security gate. According to the report, the police officers had probable cause to charge Antonio Brown with misdemeanour and criminal mischief. However, official charges were not filed against the player after the Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association declined to press charges. Sylvia Berman, the president of the association, told reporters that she feared the former New England Patriots player would "retaliate against her employees" should she press any charges.

Addressing the incident to the Miami Herald, Sylvia Berman, however, downplayed the incident, stating "It's not that we're afraid of him." Berman explained the board's decision to not press charges stating the members thought the incident too minor to make an official complaint. Also, Brown has already agreed to replace the security camera he destroyed. The case was closed by the Hollywood Police Department on November 5.

Alana Burstyn, a representative for Antonio Brown, told the newspaper that the issue between the player and the Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association was "amicably resolved." Burstyn even said that Antonio Brown deeply regrets that he lost his cool that day and has done the needful to make amends with the association. "He wants to be a good neighbour, a good citizen and a good teammate," Burstyn said, as quoted by the Miami Herald.

Bucs release statement after Antonio Brown incident report leaks online

The Buccaneers issued a statement on Monday stating the franchise was aware of the Antonio Brown incident prior to signing the player. Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, where he will earn a maximum of $2.5 million, with a base salary of $1 million. "When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place," the Buccaneers said on Monday.

Brown, who had his fair share of legal troubles in the past one year, made his Bucs debut last weekend during a 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He completed three receptions for 31 yards in an uneventful debut.

(Image Credits: Antonio Brown Instagram)