Antonio Brown Contract: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Up Brown In One-year Deal

Antonio Brown will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for now. The Bucs have brought back one another name from their 2020 title team, ready to face the 2021 NFL season. The news of the new Antonio Brown contract was shared this week, another piece of the Bucs squad back in place. Here is more on the Antonio Brown Bucs deal and the Antonio Brown NFL career so far -

Antonio Brown contract: Details about Antonio Brown Bucs deal

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents.



A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR -- and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

As per reports, the wide receiver has signed with the Bucs once again under a one-year $6.25 million deal (via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero). Further reports via Brown's agent add that $3.1 million will be fully guaranteed, while $2 million will be a signing bonus.

The team is undoubtedly aiming for a two-peat, which pushes GM Jason Licht and the Bucs to make an effort to reunite their players from last sign. Apart from Brown, players like Rob Gronkowski, Shaquil Barrett and Ndamukong Suh have also re-signed with the team now.

Some time ago, Brown was also involved in a lawsuit with former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused the 32-year-old wide receiver of sexual assault in 2019. The dispute was recently dissolved, both parties receiving a settlement. Brown had slapped Taylor with a countersuit, accusing her of defamation. The controversy was expected to lower his playing chances as per NFL trade rumors.

Antonio Brown NFL career

Brown – a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro – joined the Bucs last season. He played eight regular-season games with the team, which included four starts. Brown had 45 receptions for 483 years along with 4 touchdowns. He has played with Tom Brady before in 2019. That season, he was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Raiders, who released him in the offseason only for the Patriots to sign him. He was released again during his legal trouble.

NFL trade rumors

Very strong expectation among other GM's and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn't great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G's future there now seen as bleak — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2021

As the new season nears, some reports hint that Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade wideout Julio Jones, a deal which might also include Matt Ryan. Some other reports revolve around the San Francisco 49ers, who might let go of QB Jimmy Garoppolo. His future with the team was described as "bleak".

NFL Draft predictions

With fans eagerly waiting for the 2021 NFL Draft, experts and reports have been naming top 2021 NFL Draft prospects this month. While there are multiple options, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence seems to be a popular pick, his career complete with 90 TD passes with 17 interceptions and two state titles and national championship. Florida's Kyle Pitts, Ohio State's Justin Fields, and Alabama's DeVonta Smith are other top prospects. Though different people opt for a versatile selection, Lawrence seems to be a concrete choice for most as per NFL draft predictions.

(Image credits: AP)