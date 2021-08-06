Anupam Kher Shares Conversation With Amputee Athlete Matt Robertson; Watch

Anupam Kher is known to share his slice of life on social media. From his political opinions to his small, quirky experiences with his mother, the veteran actor keeps his followers engaged. The 66-year-old also shares a lot of inspirational stories, often with, the hashtag of Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, which is also the title of a famous show that he formerly hosted.

He recently shared an inspiring video on Twitter, which featured an amputee athlete running at what he reckoned at the “speed of lightning”. Shot in the American state of New Jersey, the clip features sprinter Matt Robertson, who told Kher that he was born this way. During the conversation, Kher eventually revealed that his foundation was contributing to the better life of a similar kid in Kashmir. During the conversation, Robertson said that he was always interested in sports and that he practised several of them throughout his childhood.

“I was born that way. Growing up I was a normal kid always interested in sports. That’s what I wanted to do and my parents were really supportive of that. Every single day I noticed my friends with two arms but I didn’t care. I just wanted to be the best I can be so I would practice and play baseball, football, any sport basically. And every day I just got a little bit better. I’m 32 now but still trying to stay in shape, still at sports. I am just doing what I love. Anybody could do it," Robertson narrated.

Encounters in NJ!

I see #MattRobertson running at the speed of lightning somedays outside my hotel. Today I spoke to him. He is charming & exceptionally inspiring. His dedication should inspire millions of people. Jai Ho to #Matt!! Matt doesn’t want social media account. 👍👏😍 pic.twitter.com/Pu6fpdA3f7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 31, 2021

People inspired

Since shared, the two minutes 13 seconds long video has been viewed by over 78 thousand people. Commenting on the post, one Twitter user wrote, "Salute to Matt Robinson. Video is really inspiring to million's. You are doing fantastic work for the society and community. Great. Keep it up Sir. Best wishes to Matt Robinson. Best wishes Madam KirronJi. Get well soon. Best wishes to your NGO." Meanwhile, another added, "Really inspirational. Best part is Matt doesn't go on a sermon giving speech but really feels that he grew up a normal kids life interested in sports. Supported by parents."

Really inspirational. Best part is Matt doesn't go on a sermon giving speech but really feels that he grew up a normal kids life interested in sports. Supported by parents. 🙏🙏 — Paramvir Thakur 🇮🇳 (@ParamT) July 31, 2021

His speed was such rhat I forgot to look at his arms altogether!!!! — Govinda12 (@Govinda127) July 31, 2021

👍👍Glad you noticed him, had a short convo & shared it. This truly encourages me & hopefully many others to stop complaining about the everyday mundane things & do better🙏🙏 — SuPra (@Suprabhaata1) August 4, 2021

Big thing is "doesn't have social media account"..and ripped body🙌 — Manjit Pal (@ManjitPal10) August 1, 2021

His truely an inspiration…!!! Matt goodluck in life👍🏻… thankyou Anupam sir for capturing it👏🏻 — Poonam Vartak (@VartakPoonam) August 1, 2021

Oh he looks and sounds so fit and capable. God bless him. — Sanjos (@Sanjiv1006) July 31, 2021

Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter