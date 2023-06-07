Anurag Thakur Assures Protesting Wrestlers Of Completion Of Probe By June 15

After a crucial meeting with protesting wrestlers, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed. He also stated that the election of the wrestling federation would be conducted by June 30.

"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by June 15 and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by June 30," he said.

The Union Minister said that an Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be constituted, which will be headed by a woman.

"All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed three terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before June 15," he said.

Thakur's statement came after a six hours-long meeting with protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and others on Wednesday morning. The wrestlers have reportedly met 5 demands before the government and sought action within 15 days. The protesting wrestlers have decided to call off their protests till June 15.

Of the five demands made by the wrestlers to the government, one is to have a woman as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The second demand is that no relatives of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be allowed to be part of WFI.

The wrestlers have also urged for the withdrawal of the cases filed against them. Last month, the Delhi police filed an FIR after the wrestlers decided to organize a 'maha panchayat' for women in front of the newly inaugurated parliament building on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated its opening.

They also demanded an impartial election of the next WFI chief and the arrest of Brij Bhushan.