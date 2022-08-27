Congratulating Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for again scripting history, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur extended his best wishes to the athlete on becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League Meeting title on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur shared a picture of Neeraj Chopra from the event and said, "Neeraj is one of those athletes who sweats it out when no one is watching, prepares and plans - the battle is already won on game day."

Neeraj is one of those athletes who sweats it out when no one is watching, prepares and plans - the battle is already won on game day.



Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on becoming the 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL w/ a 89.08m throw! pic.twitter.com/lL2mxhSJdT — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 27, 2022

As congratulatory wishes continue to pour in, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter and said, "What a fantastic comeback! Congratulations on becoming the first-ever Indian to win a Diamond League and claim the top spot at Lausanne DL. You make us Proud! Keep Crafting Victories."

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond league

On Friday, the champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made an impressive comeback and won the Lausanne leg to clinch India's first Diamond League Meeting title.

With a winning throw of 89.08m in his first attempt, Chopra became the first Indian to bring home the title.

It is pertinent to note that the athlete had recently pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor" groin injury he had suffered during the World Championships last month. He was on a one-month rest and rehabilitation before coming back for the Lausanne Diamond league.

Speaking about his achievement, Chopra said,

“I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am specially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well."

Image: ANI/PTI