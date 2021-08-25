Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded the Indian contingent for showcasing outstanding performance in the recently-concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

Interacting with the winners at New Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on August 25, the Sports Minister congratulated them for the medal haul while also expressing his full faith in the athletes to win more medals for the country in the future.

U20 World Athletics Championships: Anurag Thakur gives special mention to winners

"I congratulate all of you for your performance especially, Amit Khatri, Shaili Singh for winning the silver medal for India but at the same time, Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Sumi, Kapil, and, Abdul Razzaq for winning the bronze medal. Winning medals at this stage, yes it brings glory to the players as well as to the country and to the federation. It's a big moment for us to cherish that we have done well in the Youth Games and I am sure many of you are going to do well in the future to win more medals for India in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or the Olympics", said Anurag Thakur while interacting with the winners.

"We see hope in you and I think all of us have to work together to train you more, to help you not only to play, train, and win medals but also to inspire a lot of other athletes in your states, in your districts to come forward and participate and play sports", he added.

Nairobi World Athletics Championships

In the recently-concluded Nairobi World Athletics Championships, Amit Khatri showcased a silver medal-winning performance in the 10,000m race walking event. Amit Khatri achieved the feat in 42 minutes 17.94 seconds, while Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi won the gold with a timing of 42 minutes 10.84 seconds. India had already won bronze in the commonwealth games in the 4x400 mixed relay team event on Wednesday, thus this was their second medal in the showcase event.

Long jumper Shaili Singh also grabbed the silver medal last Sunday. She missed the gold medal by a mere 1 cm. Singh took a leap of 6.59m in the third attempt, seizing the silver, while Sweden’s Maja Askag grabbed the gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine’s Mariia Horielova on the other hand took a leap of 6.50m, taking away the bronze.

With Singh's silver in the event, India finished with three medals in the showpiece event. The medals registered by Indian athletes are the bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday and the silver by Amit Khatri in the 10,000m racewalking event on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, taking the leap first in the closing round, recorded an identical 6.34m in her initial two attempts. In her third jump, she made an enormous development with a 6.59m jump. A decision of wind assistance of +2.2m/s was recorded along with that try but it guided her to the top of the ranks while approaching the final three attempts.

Meanwhile, champion Maja Askag yielded her personal best in the 4th attempt and jumped into the lead with 6.60m. Singh failed to surpass that mark in her final try as Maja Askag won the gold medal by a mere difference of 1 cm.