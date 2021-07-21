Anurag Thakur Launches 'Humara Victory Punch' To Cheer India At Tokyo Olympics

To uplift the spirit of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took to Twitter to cheer for Team India and nominated five others to do the same. Among those nominated were Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Virendra Sehwag, Akshay Kumar, Ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal and Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In a video message, Anurag Thakur urged the citizens to post their videos on #HamaraVictoryPunch and make #CheerForIndia a mass movement. He also urged the citizens to tag five of their family members or friends while posting their #HamaraVictoryPunch video to show their support for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics.

Formal send-off to Tokyo bound athletes

Anurag Thakur was also present at the Delhi Airport on Saturday, July 17, to give a formal send-off to the first batch of Tokyo Olympics bound athletes from eight disciplines. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year after it was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India is sending the largest ever 127 member contingent to Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Minister said in his tweet as he informed about going to Delhi Airport to send off the Tokyo bound athletes.

Our 🇮🇳athletes are all set for #Tokyo2020!



I’m looking forward to sending off the 88 member Indian contingent at T3 in the evening today. A matter of GREAT PRIDE for every INDIAN 🇮🇳!



INDIA is sending the largest ever 127 member contingent to the Olympics!



Let’s #Cheer4India! pic.twitter.com/mdolgFMN6V — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 17, 2021

#WATCH | Crowd cheer for Indian players at the Airport in Delhi as they were leaving for Tokyo, Japan today ahead of #Olympics pic.twitter.com/vuWYKkQKsv — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

PM Modi meets Tokyo Olympics bound athletes

Also, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 13, interacted with the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present alongside Anurag Thakur, who introduced PM Modi to the athletes and thanked him for taking the time to meet the Tokyo bound athletes.

Last week, Anurag Thakur also launched Team India's official cheer song, Hindustani Way for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The song was created by Ananya Birla and AR Rahman and was unveiled on Wednesday, July 14. While launching the song, Thakur also praised the duo of Rahman and Ananya for the theme song.

India will be sending across their biggest contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, with 127 athletes set to represent the country across 18 sporting disciplines. Athletes include legendary female boxer Mary Kom and tennis ace Sania Mirza, among many others, who will be participating in the Tyoko Olympics set to begin after two days. India will take part in 69 cumulative events, the highest ever for the country.