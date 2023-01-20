Deadlock Continues After Marathon Wrestlers-Sports Min Meet; All Eyes On WFI Report

Deadlock continues after a marathon meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and top Indian wrestlers. Two rounds of meetings have been called again on Friday- one in the morning and another late evening. All eyes are on WFI which will submit a report on sexual exploitation and intimidation allegations against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few coaches.

On Thursday, the meeting between the wrestlers and Thakur went on for four hours. Sources inform that the meeting was in a good environment, and wrestlers discussed each and every concern.

Anurag Thakur heard all the concerns patiently and talks took place in multiple rounds, sources informed Republic TV. The WFI is likely to submit the report by 3 pm.

Three major changes are expected on Friday

Training centres will be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi

Eight coaches are being changed

Physios and admin changes agreed upon

The Union Minister has requested the wrestlers to stop the protests and get back to practice now as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to resign within 24 hours. Singh was accused of sexually and mentally harassing female athletes and coaches and wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were demanding his ouster while staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

According to sources, Thakur asked the wrestlers to wait till the WFI responds to the Centre's notice over the allegations on Singh during the late-night meeting that took place at his residence. The minister said that the Sports Ministry is likely to get a response by noon on January 20 and has requested them to focus on their practice. Thakur said that the wrestlers will be called back once the WFI responds and assured them of a proper explanation of what further action will be taken, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the sports ministry agreed to fulfil the demands of the wrestlers as the WFI will now get new coaches, and new physiotherapists and the training centres will be shifted to Delhi. He has also assured financial assistance to the wrestlers who have been denied support from the federation. During the protests at Jantar Mantar, Commonwealth gold medallist Vinesh Phogat alleged that Singh used to molest female athletes and coaches and interfered in their personal lives.

"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff," Phogat had said.