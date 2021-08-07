Anurag Thakur Sees Inspiration For Youngsters In Neeraj Chopra's Gold Win At Olympics

Neeraj Chopra has scripted his name in history by winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home the first Olympic gold in athletics. He topped the men's javelin throw at the 2020 games. Speaking to the media, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Javelin thrower for his outstanding performance.

Thakur called it a historic win and a great achievement. He also stressed that in Tokyo Olympics India register the highest ever tally in Olympics. "He has not only brought medal for India but great hope for upcoming generations to play sports and win more medals," the sports minister said.

He also noted that preparations were not easy for athletes amid the pandemic to prepare for such events. "The Government of India tried its best to send athletes overseas and look after their training. I am glad India has won the highest ever medals," Thakur said.

Further talking about the country's performance at the Olympics, Thakur said, "I think TOPS scheme has worked because the focus was on elite athletes and to make them play more events overseas. Especially during the pandemic, the Indian government tried its best to provide all facilities. Athletes have done a fantastic job, many have missed by small margins but they have won the hearts of many."

Calling Neeraj Chopra India's golden boy, Thakur, in a tweet, said, "India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters."

Neeraj Chopra scripts history

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra topped the scoreboard with an 87.03m throw. In round 2, Chopra performed even better with 87.59 m. In the third round, he scored 76.69m. In the third and fourth rounds, he deliberately chose to cross over the line, so the distances don't count. Neeraj Chopra threw 84.24m in the final round and secured the historic gold. Notably, this is India's only second gold at Olympics in an individual event. The first was secured by Abhinav Bindra in the shooting category in the 2012 Olympics.