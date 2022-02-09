Anurag Thakur Shares Glimpse Of 'first Football And Track-and-field Stadium At 10,000 Ft'

India’s Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur took to his official Koo account on Wednesday, February 9, and shared a video with glimpses of Ladakh’s first football and track-and-field stadium at the height of over 10,000 feet. As per the video by the Ministery of Information and Broadcasting, Ladakh will get a new addition to its beauty in form of the newly constructed first football and track-and-field stadium of the union territory, located in Spituk, Ladakh. In the video, the breathtaking landscape can be seen as the backdrop of the stadium, where the localities can be seen strolling on the track.

Ladakh's new stadium will open its doors for around 30,000 people

The stadium holds significant importance in the sports-crazy nation of India as it will be the highest stadium in the country situated at a height over 10,000 feet. Upon completion, the stadium is expected to open its doors to around 30,000 people and has been built with an amount of INR 10.68 crores. As per the video, the stadium has already received FIFA’s certificate of approval. At the same time, the stadium is also a part of the Khelo India Programme, which was started in 2018 and is also equipped with astroturf for football.

Astroturf for football, hostel facility and more features of the new stadium in Ladakh

Alongside the astroturf, the stadium is also equipped with eight-lane synthetic tracks and has its own hostel facility with over 1000 beds. The Khelo India Programme was launched by the Government of India in January 2018, and it aims to revive and improve the sports culture in India from the grassroots level itself. The immediate impact of the programme came in the form of a fantastic Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paralympic campaign for India. “Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. The stadium is a dream come true for sports lovers and children who aspire to become professionals in the field,” said MIB, in the conclusion of the video.

(Twitter Image: @MIB_India/PTI)