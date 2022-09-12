Anurag Thakur Shows Badminton & Table Tennis Skills In Dombivli, Maharashtra; WATCH

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is a fitness enthusiast, and he has never shied away from showcasing his talent in sports as well. The leader recently shared a glimpse of his skills in sports like badminton and table tennis.

The 47-year-old was recently captured displaying his badminton and table tennis skills during his visit to an indoor facility in Dombivli in Thane, near Mumbai.

Anurag Thakur displays badminton and table tennis skills

News agency ANI released a video in which Anurag Thakur can be seen enjoying a game of badminton as well as table tennis. While playing badminton, Anurag Thakur can be seen hitting brilliant smashes towards the other side of the court. Besides badminton, Anurag Thakur also showed off his table tennis skills in a sports complex in Dombivli. India's sports minister is seen easily outplaying the other player, executing an impressive serve at the start.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays badminton & table tennis in Dombivli, Thane District pic.twitter.com/SeR2KosqQ8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

The leader seems to enjoy table tennis, as he had previously been seen playing the sport even before taking charge of the Sports Ministry.

Indian sports has seen some important developments this year, be it winning the Thomas Cup for the first time or bagging over 60 medals at the Commonwealth Games. While the Thomas Cup team were given a Rs 1 crore reward by the Sports Ministry, Minister Thakur had said ' "we are heading towards a new India" after the CWG feat.

"India is performing well in the Commonwealth Games. We have done well in weight lifting to athletics and our overall performance has improved and India has won 61 medals and we also dominated Kenya in running events," he had said then.