Anurag Thakur Tries His Hand At Table Tennis During Kashmir Visit, Inspects Zojila Pass

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, who reached Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday evening for a two-day visit under the Centre's public outreach program, tried his hand in Table Tennis. Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared the video on his Twitter handle, in which he can be seen playing table tennis. Thakur was outplaying his opponent with almost a perfect smash.

It's Table Tennis 🏓 for me! pic.twitter.com/Tjqvyw8ilc — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2021

In August, Anurag Thakur had showcased his skills of jumping a skipping rope during the launch of the Fit India mobile application on the occasion of National Sports Day. In a video shared by Thakur on his Twitter handle, the Sports Minister was seen jumping a skipping rope. The Fit India app was launched on the second anniversary of the Fit India movement and as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

Anurag Thakur inspects construction at Zojila Pass tunnel in Ladakh

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in May 2018 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launching the first blasting for construction-related work at the Zojila tunnel last year.

"This tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh...National Highway Authority of India, Government of India are rapidly working on its construction... it is a work in progress...:" Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister said around Rs 4500 crore will be spent on the project. "I am glad that the process is taking place rapidly in this project and another blast has been initiated for Zohila Tunnel so that the project is completed at the earliest," Thakur said.

He further added that the government under the leadership of PM Modi is taking initiative for this project. "Modi government is doing a good job in terms of development as well as protection of the country. In the upcoming years, this tunnel will be beneficial for the military as well as residents," the minister said.

The Zozila tunnel, touted as Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel road at 14.15 kilometres, was initially conceived in 2004-05. It is expected to reduce the travel time from 3 hours to just 15 minutes. The tunnel, which is said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on National Highway-1, will provide connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.

