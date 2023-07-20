Anurag Thakur Underlines 4 Important Measures For Compliance On Sexual Allegations

In a significant move to address the issue of sexual abuse and harassment in Indian wrestling, Anurag Thakur, the Union Sports Minister, has taken several proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of female athletes during domestic and international camps. The measures, announced in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, aim to create a safer environment for athletes and to prevent any potential misconduct in the future.

3 things you need to know

Olympic-level Indian wrestlers have been protesting for the past seven months

They want an investigation to be done on allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh

The former WFI chief is facing charges of sexual abuse and mental harassment in court

Also Read: Court Grants Week's Interim Bail To Wrestler Sushil Kumar On Medical Grounds

Measures announced by Anurag Thakur

(Anurag Thakur during media briefing / Image: PTI)

The decision to make the presence of a woman coach mandatory for any contingent with female athletes during national and international camps is a groundbreaking initiative. This move seeks to provide female athletes with an additional layer of protection and support, recognizing the importance of female representation in coaching roles. This comes after a few wrestlers accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of harassment and sexual abuse.

Furthermore, a Compliance Officer will be appointed in all national coaching camps and foreign exposures. Their primary responsibility will be to maintain regular communication with athletes and other staff members to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines outlined in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the prevention of sexual harassment in sports.

In a bid to promote gender equality and inclusivity, Anurag Thakur has also emphasized the need to increase the strength of women coaches and support staff in national coaching camps.

(a) Woman coach to be a mandatory part of any contingent with female athletes during domestic/international camps.

(b) Compliance Officer to be appointed in all National Coaching Camps & Foreign Exposures for communicating regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are being followed as per the SOP on the prevention of sexual harassment in sports.

(c) Pre-camp sensitization modules to be designed and presented to all athletes, coaches and support staff together before commencement of any National Coaching Camp and Foreign Exposure.

(d) Increasing the strength of women Coaches/Support Staff in National Coaching Camps by respective NSFs.

Also Read: After Antim Panghal, Another Wrestler Demands Trial For Vinesh Phogat And Bajrang Punia

With these new measures in place, the Union Sports Ministry aims to set a precedent for other sports and federations to follow, leading to a more robust safeguarding framework across Indian sports. As the nation looks forward to participating in various international sporting events, including the upcoming Asian Games and Olympic 2024, these initiatives will be crucial in fostering a culture of respect and protection for all athletes.

Image: Instagram/AnuragThakur