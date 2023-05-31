Anurag Thakur Urges Wrestlers Against Acts With Potential To Undermine Wrestling, Athletes

In response to the ongoing wrestlers' protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that he has called upon the wrestlers to exercise patience and refrain from taking any actions that may harm the sport or aspiring athletes. Thakur emphasises that everyone involved is committed to upholding the sport's integrity and supporting the welfare of sportspersons.

Speaking on the matter, Anurag Thakur stressed the importance of allowing the Delhi Police to conclude their investigation before making any judgements or taking steps that could have far-reaching consequences. He urged the wrestlers to have faith in the investigative process and trust in the police and courts to deliver a fair resolution.

"We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons," Anurag Thakur affirmed, highlighting the collective commitment to safeguarding the welfare of athletes and maintaining the sanctity of the sport. The Minister's comments come as tensions escalate amidst the wrestlers' demands for a just resolution to the allegations. Thakur acknowledged the concerns raised by the wrestlers but underscored the need for an impartial inquiry by a designated committee to ensure a fair and thorough investigation. By waiting for the final investigation results, the Minister believes that the wrestlers can avoid any unintended consequences that might arise from hasty actions.The Sports Minister's plea for restraint is aimed at preventing the politicisation of the issue and maintaining a conducive environment for the sport and its participants. Thakur's call for unity within the wrestling community underscores the collective effort required to address and resolve the allegations appropriately.

#BREAKING | Wrestlers themselves said earlier that there is no place for politics in this matter. Wait for the final investigation results, do not take any action which can affect other players: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on politicisation of wrestlers' protest -… pic.twitter.com/IeHBQ5z5ss — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2023

The Minister’s statement comes a day after the dramatic event that unfolded in Haridwar, where protesting wrestlers had intended to immerse their medals in the Ganga. However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened, and the immersion was put on hold for five days. Earlier, on May 14, Thakur had appealed to the protesting wrestlers to end their protest and place their trust in the law and order system. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had already provided its judgement on the matter and that the Delhi Police were recording statements as part of their investigation.The concerns of the wrestlers were already addressed through the formation of a committee, which listened to their grievances. Additionally, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established an ad-hoc committee to manage the day-to-day operations of the Wrestling Federation. Trials for athletes have also commenced.

Thakur's plea for trust in the investigative authorities and commitment to upholding the sport's values underscores the government's dedication to ensuring a fair and just outcome for all parties involved. The wrestling community stands at a critical juncture, with the expectation that the ongoing investigation will provide the necessary clarity and resolution to the allegations made against the former WFI chief. Singh had previously challenged the allegations and expressed his willingness to face consequences, and said, "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved."