Their Demands Fulfilled: Anurag Thakur Urges Wrestlers To Allow Fair Investigation

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday requested the protesting wrestlers to allow a fair investigation into the matter and stated that the government has formed a committee on the basis of their demand. He further said that the matter has been registered by Delhi police and they are probing the charges levelled against Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Stating that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will soon conduct elections to elect a new candidate, Thakur said, “A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police, SC also gave its verdict. They wanted fair trial and Delhi Police is on it. I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed.”

The wrestlers have been protesting in the national capital’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India boss alleging that he had sexually harassed female athletes using his powers.

Wrestlers continue to protest

The wrestlers' protest took an ugly turn on Wednesday night after a clash between the Delhi police after Delhi police stopped the AAP leaders from bringing the folding beds claiming that the entry of any outsider was banned at the protest site post-evening. Notably, following the clashes the Indian wrestlers have threatened the government to return their medals and awards including Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday closed the proceedings on a petition filed by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.