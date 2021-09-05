Last Updated:

'Anything Is Possible': Netizens Hail Japanese Paralympian Playing Violin With One Hand

Former Japanese Paralympian Swimmer, Manami Ito, who plays the violin with a bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, has been winning hearts on social media.

Former Japanese Paralympian Swimmer, Manami Ito, who plays the violin with a bow fixed to her prosthetic arm, has been winning hearts on social media ever since she performed at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony. Manami Ito is a qualified nurse, a violinist, and also a Paralympian swimmer. The viral video of Ito playing the violin has left netizens in awe of her skills and determination. 

Manami Ito represented Japan in 2008 Beijing Paralympics, 2012 London Paralympics

36-year-old Ito represented Japan in the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and finished at fourth place in the points table of the 100 meters Breaststroke event. She also competed in the 2012 London Paralympics and finished in eighth place. 

Ito lost her right arm in a motorbike accident at the age of 20. At that time, she was pursuing her training to become a nurse. However, she became Japan’s first nurse with a prosthetic arm in 2007 and earned nationwide recognition for her strong willpower. She decided to own her scars by taking up swimming to participate in the Paralympics. She is also a mother of two kids and gave up her career as a nurse to spend time with her family in 2015. She now shares her violin performances in Japan. 

When she received her prosthetic arm for the first time, Ito was dejected as she found it to be of no use. She could not bring the mannequin arm in use for her daily chores and was upset regarding this. However, she brought the arm to the best use by playing the violin. She played with the traditional mannequin prosthetic arm until a few years ago. She now uses a new one specially designed to be just as functional yet remarkably lightweight. 

Netizens react to Manami's video

One of the Twitter users was astonished on seeing the Paralympian play the violin. The user wanted to be sure that CGI hasn’t been used in the video. He was confused on seeing her control the prosthetic arm with such precision.

Another user termed the performance by the athlete as an inspiration for kids. 

Other reactions:

 

