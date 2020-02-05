April Hunter Rakes Up Controversy After Kissing Girlfriend In Maldives

British boxer April Hunter has stunned the entire world by pulling off an unusual yet brave stunt against the persecution of gays/homosexuals in the Maldives. The 24-year-old recently posted a picture from his official Twitter handle where April can be spotted kissing her girlfriend while taking a swim in the ocean.

April Hunter takes a stand for homosexuals in the Maldives

Imagine having the privilege to love and be loved as you are, in the Maldives. https://t.co/Q5GwObHAem — 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 (@aurelia_aur1ta) February 4, 2020

(April Hunter and her girlfriend)

Homosexuality is still considered illegal in the Maldives. However, April Hunter displayed the heart of a champion and decided to stand up for her rights and millions of people all over the world. The picture that looks romantic in nature actually holds a strong message for the entire world. The Briton was forced to delete the post after her family expressed their worry about repercussions from the people of Maldives.

However, April Hunted posted it once again after reaching England safely. In the caption, Hunter wrote, "Illegal to be gay in the Maldives and other Muslim countries still in this day and age is mental. Anyways this is our thought." According to the laws of Maldives, the penalty of homosexuality is a maximum of eight years in jail. However, April Hunter showed zero fear for the laws of Maldives.

April Hunter has already participated in two professional fights in her growing boxing career. She became the first woman from the North England area of Tyneside to emerge out as a professional boxer since the 1990s. "It’s been great and boxing really gave me a purpose in life and got me out of a bad situation," April Hunter was quoted as saying in an interview last year. Take a look at April Hunter from her gym.

(Image courtesy: Twitter and Instagram of April Hunter)