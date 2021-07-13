Archer Deepika Kumari Talks To PM Modi, Recalls How She Started By Aiming At Mangoes

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes via video-conferencing before the first batch flies to Japan on July 17. During the interaction, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present. IOA President Batra revealed that the first contingent of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes will fly to Japan on July 17 in which 90 sportspersons along with staff will be present.

PM Modi interacts with World No.1 Archer Deepika Kumari

The first to interact with PM Modi was World Number 1 Archer Deepika Kumari. While talking to Deepika Kumari, PM Modi hailed the world number 1 archer for her history feat at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris where she won a hat-trick of gold medals.

"Nation is talking about you after your feat in Paris. You're world number 1 now. Your journey is very special. Now, you are world number 1 in ranking. I have come to know that in childhood you use to aim at trees to pluck the mangoes. The entire nation would like to know about your journey from aiming mangoes to becoming a world champion," asked PM Modi.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Deepika Kumari shares her journey with PM Modi

Talking about her archery journey, Deepika said, "My journey was very good from the beginning. I used to like mangoes very much that's why such a story emerged. I started from the bamboo bow, then gradually I moved to the modern bow."

PM Modi then asked the World Number 1 archer how she has been handling the pressure as entire India is hoping for to win in the Tokyo Olympics, then Deepika Kumari said, " There are expectations, but I am focusing on my practice and how to perform at the mega event."

Following that PM Modi wished Deepika Kumari luck for the Tokyo Olympics and said that the entire country has full faith in her.

Deepika Kumari World Number 1 Archer

Deepika Kumari has seen success ever since she represented India and proved it yet again in Paris as she became the top-ranked archer in the world. She made a clean sweep by winning three gold medals in one day, making her intent clear for the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhagat and Komolika Bari also performed brilliantly in the World Cup in Paris. Deepika won two gold medals in singles competition, two in a team along with Ankita and Komalika and one in a mixed team with her husband Atanu Das.

Going by the current standing, Deepika Kumari is at the top of the World Archery rankings table with 263.7 points. She is followed by Lisa Barbelin from France with 225.5 points, while Kang Chae Young of South Korea is third with 208 points to her name. Kumari will be the lone female in India's archery contingent, which includes her husband Atanu Das, bound for the Tokyo Olympics as India eye to win their first archery medal at the world's biggest sporting event. Speaking about the prospect of winning a medal in Tokyo, Kumari said “Our country, in archery… it doesn’t have any Olympic medals. It’s very important to win Olympic medals, so it’s very important to me.”

(Image Credits: @Mannkibaat/Twitter/AP)