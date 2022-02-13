India's solo participant in the Beijing Olympics Arif Khan on Sunday finished finished 45th out of 89 participants in the men's giant slalom event. The skier from Kashmir finished the vent with a time of 1:22:35, which was 19:42 behind current leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. On the tough conditions of Ice River course where visibility was a major issue due to heavy snowfall, Arif khan completed the course with most of the skiiers failing to finish the event. Over 30 athletes were unable to finish as the 49 gate course with an altitude drop of 424m. Arif has now recorded the best-ever finish by an Indian in men's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Arif Khan result in Alpine Skiing before Beijing Olympics

As per the report by ESPN, Arif Khan's best-ever finish before these Winter Olympics in the giant slalom event came in the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, where his time of 1:50:03 was enough to rank 45th in the standings. Prior to that result, he had only managed 91st (2013, Austria), 101st (2015, USA) and 116th (2019, Sweden) in the World Championships. In the qualification event at Kolasin, Montenegro where Arif qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics, he finished 14th in the standings with a total time of 1:59:47 in the giant slalom event.

Arif Khan clocks 1:22.35 in his opening run to be placed 53rd in the Men's Giant Slalom. pic.twitter.com/EeTbb1Phez — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 13, 2022

Arif Khan Olympics journey

At Beijing 2022, the 31-year-old Arif Khan will be India’s 16th Winter Olympian but the first one to directly qualify for two different events at a single edition of the Winter Olympics games. With Arif Khan being the only participant in Beijing 2022 India has the smallest contingent since the Salt Lake 2002 Games, where luger Shiva Keshavan was the country’s only representative. At the last edition, Sochi 2018, India had a contingent of two.

While speaking to the Olympic website Arif Khan said, “My aim is to make it among the top 30 athletes. That would be one of the best results that India can have,”. Besides Giant Slalom on February 13, Arif Khan will also take part in Slalom event which will be taking place on February 16.