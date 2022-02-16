Arif Khan Records DNF In Slalom To End India's Campaign At Winter Olympics

India's sole representative at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Arif Khan ended his campaign on a disappointing note on Wednesday as he failed to qualify for the final run of the men's slalom event. The event, which took place at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, saw Arif end his Olympic run with a DNF (Did Not Finish). Arif failed to complete his first run and ended up getting disqualified for Run 2. Austria's Johannes Strolz finished at the top of the table after the conclusion of Run 1.

Arif is the only Indian athlete to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Jammu and Kashmir-born alpine skier also represented India in the giant slalom event on Sunday, where he finished 45th out of 89 participants. Slalom is different from giant slalom as the distance between two gates is shorter and skiers find it difficult to manoeuver. Arif is the first Indian athlete to qualify for the two events. On Wednesday, Arif was amongst the 34 skiers, who did not make it to the second run.

Arif had first risen to prominence in 2011 when he won two gold medals in slalom and giant slalom events at the South Asian Winter Games, which were held in Dehradun and Auli. Arif has also represented India in four editions of the World Championships between 2013 and 2021.

Beijing 2022: Men's slalom event

As far as the 2022 Beijing Olympics is concerned, Clement Noel of France took home the gold medal in the men's slalom event, while Johannes Strolz of Austria took home the silver. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway won the bronze medal. Clement Noel has become the third Frenchman to win an Olympic medal in the men's slalom event with this victory. Jean-Claude Killy and Jean-Pierre Vidal had previously won medals for France in Olympics slalom events in 1968 and 2002, respectively.

Image: Twitter/@OlympicKhel