Arjun Atwal Makes His Debut With 11th Place On The PGA Tour Champions

The only Indian to win on the PGA Tour, Atwal, who celebrated his 50th birthday last month, shot rounds of 70-68-70 and finished 5-under 208 in the 54-hole event

Press Trust Of India
Arjun Atwal

India's Arjun Atwal marked his debut on the PGA Champions Tour (for Over 50) with an impressive Tied-11 place finish at the Invited Celebrity Classic here.

The only Indian to win on the PGA Tour, Atwal, who celebrated his 50th birthday last month, shot rounds of 70-68-70 and finished 5-under 208 in the 54-hole event at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The final round saw Atwal, who played this week on a sponsor’s invite, hole three birdies, the third of which came on the closing 18th hole. He dropped a double bogey on the Par-4 ninth, which he had bogeyed on the first day also.

