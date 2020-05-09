Arjun Vajpai Scales New Height Amid Lockdown; Celebrates 10 Yrs Everest Conquest In Style

Youngest Indian to scale Mount Everest at age of 16 years, Arjun Vajpai celebrated his 10 years completion of the conquest in style by scaling the same distance of 29,030 feet once again by climbing the staircase of a 20-storey building 162 times up and down each – a total of 324 times.

Republic TV caught up with Arjun for an exclusive chat where he shared how he was climbing new heights in this lockdown period.

"It's now 10 years since I had climbed Mount Everest and since then I had five more 8000 metres plus peak summit. (He became the youngest in the world to scale six over 8,000 metres peak). So I was planning to scale Mt. Everest again along with Annapurna massif without any oxygen and Sherpa support — which would have set another world record. But with the enforcement of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, I had to postpone my plans," Arjun Vajpai said.

Not chasing world records

He said that he then altered his plan to suite the lockdown reality. "I altered my plan and decided to scale a similar height. I do not chase world records. I believe in setting myself newer height, targets, and challenges. So I calculated the same distance of 29,030 feet, or 8,848 metres. I had access to a 20-storey building so I climbed it up 162 times up and 162 times down. In fact, it was much easier to do so."

Arjun plans to scale all 14 massive 8,000 plus peaks in the world without any oxygen and Sherpa support which would be a super extraordinary feat – and another world record of course.

