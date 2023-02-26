Armand Duplantis From Sweden Sets A New World Record Of 6.22 Metres In Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis has set up a new pole vault record by clearing a height of 6.22 metres in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in France on Saturday. The youngster bettered his own world record by one centimetre as previously he registered 6.21 metres in the World Athletics Championship in Oregon. The 23-year-old did the job on his third attempt in Clermont-Ferrand.

Armand Duplantis set up a new world record of 6.22 mtrs

Armand Duplantis raised the bar on the first try as he cleared 6.01 metres and would have taken the poll position on the podium irrespective of other attempts. The Swedish athlete sounded ecstatic after creating the world record. “When you have moments like this, when the energy is so high, and you’re going down there for the record, it feels like levitating, it feels like my body never even touched the ground the whole jump.

🚨 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐃𝐔 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐄 ! 🌎



🤩 Phénoménal ! 🇸🇪 Armand Duplantis est sur le toit du monde à Clermont-Ferrand en s'élevant à 6️⃣,2️⃣2️⃣ m !



Il faudra bientôt relever le plafond ! 😱



📺 Revivez le @AllStarPerche en 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 sur https://t.co/xgXE6U6Tof pic.twitter.com/ihgsZ81aoh — FFAthlétisme (@FFAthletisme) February 25, 2023

“Each world record feels like it brings something a bit different out of me.

“Maybe the first one might have been a bit crazier, but this might be number two right now, it’s really unbelievable.”

He went on to add,

“The pressure doesn’t really feel the same anymore to me. I’ve proved a lot the past few years, the past two years especially, and I know what kind of jumper I am, what I am capable of.

“I know that I am deserving to be in the spot that I am.”

This is the sixth time that Duplantis has broken a world record on his own. He set the first record in Torun, Poland in 2020 when he recorded a brilliant 6.17 metres to break Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 metres who also happens to be the organiser of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting. He has now cleared the 6 meters barrier a whopping 60 times in his career so far.