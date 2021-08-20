Army Stadium Likely To Be Named After Neeraj Chopra In Pune; Rajnath Singh To Do Honours

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Army Sports Institute (ASI) on August 23 and is likely to name a facility after Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. As per a release from the Defence PRO, Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Army Sports Institute (ASI), is likely to name the stadium on the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment'.

Neeraj Chopra, a Naik Subedar in the Army who won gold in the javelin competition in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, had himself trained at the ASI. As per the release, Rajnath Singh will felicitate 16 Olympians from the Services during his visit to ASI, apart from addressing troops and sportsmen training at the premier facility.

At DIAT, Singh will chair the institute's general body meeting and interact with M.Tech and Ph.D. students apart from inaugurating a new building in the campus.

Haryana CM Asks Neeraj Chopra To Head Centre Of Excellence

Before this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, on 18th August, said that he has asked Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head the centre of excellence to groom other up-and-coming athletes for the Olympics. Khattar also said that the state government wants to make Haryana a "hub of sports".

Chopra met with Haryana CM in Chandigarh on Wednesday and while replying to Khattar’s offer of heading the centre of excellence, the Olympic gold medalist said, “I will think about this.” The 23-year-old also said that currently, he is focused on bagging a medal in the world championship next year.

Neeraj Chopra ends India's 100-year wait for a medal in Athletics in Olympics

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on August 7 after he created history by bringing the country its first Olympic gold medal in track and field, a wait that lasted almost a century. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold for India.

By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.

(Image Credits: PTI)